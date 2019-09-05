DUI
- 1200 Block of White Oak Road, 09/04, 8:12 a.m. On this date, Deputy Pinkard responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a mailbox and fled the scene. While at the scene of the accident, the deputy observed the suspect vehicle drive by the residence. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Patricia Anne Cropp, 53, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2500 secured bond on charges of driving under the influence and hit and run.
LARCENY
- 500 Block of Wyne Drive, 09/05, 1:20 a.m. A resident reported that a skateboard was stolen from his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Wawa, 15 Eustace Road, 09/04, 8:05 a.m. On this date, Lt. Jacobs was alerted by the manager that a male subject had just stolen an item and left the store. Lt. Jacobs observed the suspect walking towards a nearby business and ordered him to stop. The suspect did not comply and began to run away. Lt. Jacobs gave chase and took the suspect into custody with the assistance of an off-duty law enforcement officer in the area of the Sunoco located at 488 Garrisonville Road. The suspect was identified as Kevin Johnson, 50, of Stafford and deputies learned he was wanted out of Fredericksburg for failure to appear. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on the outstanding warrant as well as an additional charge of petit larceny third or subsequent offense.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
