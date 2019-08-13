INDECENT EXPOSURE
- Peachy Court, 08/12, 4:32 p.m. A resident and her juvenile daughter observed their neighbor standing in the driveway without pants on. When deputies made contact with the suspect, they observed that his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. Keith Ball, 47, of Stafford was taken into custody on charges of indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.
DUI
- 200 Block of Cambridge Street, 08/12, 10:06 p.m. On this date, Deputy Gale observed a vehicle swerving in its lane. The vehicle then crossed over the fog line and almost struck a trash can. The deputy subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Julia Walsh, 58, of Spotsylvania. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle and observed that the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. Walsh was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence.
