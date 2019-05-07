HIT AND RUN
- 600 Block of Village Parkway, 05/06. A resident reported a hit and run that occurred on University Boulevard. She told deputies that she attempted to change lanes, but a pick-up truck blocked her. The truck then began swerving into her lane. At the intersection of University Boulevard and Village Parkway, the truck struck the passenger side door of her vehicle. The driver of the truck then rolled down his window and yelled at the victim. He also spit on her vehicle. After the tirade, he drove away and the victim called the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
- 7-Eleven, 2998 Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/05. A resident reported a hit and run that occurred while traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis Highway. He told the deputy that a silver sedan was trying to pass his vehicle and merged too soon. The silver sedan struck the victim’s vehicle, causing damage to the rear bumper. The suspect vehicle continued traveling and the victim pulled over at the 7-Eleven to report the hit and run. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Courage Lane, 05/06. Laptop reported stolen from vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Walnut Drive and Leeland Road, 05/03, 3:37 a.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to reports of a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, he found a vehicle on the side of the roadway leaning against a power pole. The driver was standing outside of the vehicle and was identified as Melanie Vaughn, 20, of Stafford. She told the deputy she had accelerated to get away from a vehicle that was tailgating her. When she turned onto Walnut Drive, she lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the subject. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. Vaughn was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence.
