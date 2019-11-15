DUI
- 100 Block of Quarles Road, 11/15, 1:20 a.m. On this date, Deputy Vasquez responded to a hit and run involving a vehicle that drove through a yard and struck a trash can. A witness observed the vehicle then pull into the driveway of a nearby residence. The deputy made contact with the suspect at the residence. The suspect smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He was identified as Arnoldo Landaverde, 19, of Woodbridge, VA. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A substance consistent with marijuana was located on his person. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, destruction of property, driving without a license, underage possession of alcohol, hit and run, and failure to maintain control.
- Courthouse Road and I-94 Northbound Entrance, 11/14, 9:46 p.m. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle stopped with its hazard lights on, blocking the entire eastbound lane. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Corey Rector, 38, of Warrenton, VA. The driver advised that the vehicle had run out of gas. He smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence.
ASSAULT
- Wendy’s, 588 Warrenton Road, 11/14, 5:05 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a fight in progress between two male subjects. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Steven Barnes, 19, of Fredericksburg who advised that the altercation occurred after his girlfriend attempted to pull into the parking lot of Excel Inn and a truck was blocking her path. Barnes then approached the truck and began yelling at the driver. A 16-year-old occupant of the truck then exited the vehicle and Barnes hit him multiple times. Barnes was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
VANDALISM
- 1200 Block of Clift Street, 11/15, 2:28 a.m. A resident reported that the vehicles in her garage were tampered with and items were misplaced. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Robin A Hair Studio, 11/14, 736 Warrenton Road, 3:05 p.m. On this date, the victim received a call from a scammer impersonating a representative of Dominion Power. The scammer told her she needed to submit payment immediately using gift cards or the electricity to her business would be disconnected. The victim purchased a gift card and provided the card information to the scammer. She then realized it was a scam and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.
- Austin Court, 11/13, 6:42 p.m. A resident reported being scammed out of $1000 after attempting to purchase a vehicle through eBay. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
