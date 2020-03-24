DUI
- Butler Road and Winterberry Drive, 03/21, 9:27 a.m. On this date, Deputy Weatherholtz responded to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, he observed a silver sedan on top of a road sign. The driver was identified as Andrae Sims, 23, of Stafford. A preliminary breath test was administered and the driver was taken into custody. During the jail intake process, a white powdery substance was found on his person. The suspect was incarcerated on charges of driving under the influence, driving suspended, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, and prisoner in possession of a controlled substance.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
