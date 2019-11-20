DUI

  • Weis Markets, 905 Garrisonville Road, 11/19, 4:25 a.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson observed a vehicle parked off center in a parking space with its hazard lights on. The deputy observed a spilled bag of fast food and a crushed beer bottle next to the vehicle. He then approached the vehicle and tapped on the window to wake up the driver. The driver was identified as Quanell Baker, 24, of Fredericksburg. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he appeared lethargic. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence and littering.

VANDALISM

  • 2100 Block of Sebastian Road, 11/19, 11:42 a.m. A resident reported finding damage to the driver’s side door of his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY

  • Halite Court, 11/18, 11:23 a.m. A resident reported that multiple vehicles parked in front of the residence were rummaged through and a cell phone was stolen. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

