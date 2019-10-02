DUI
- Truslow Road, 10/02, 12:27 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Haney observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway without headlights on. The vehicle turned left onto Truslow Road and the sergeant conducted a traffic stop. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Michael Stabin, 39, of Fredericksburg. The driver smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He admitted to drinking prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, no state inspection sticker, and a traffic offense.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
