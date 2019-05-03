DUI
- Favour Court and Courage Lane, 05/01, 10:10 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway and the driver appeared to be asleep. The deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Francisco Banuelos Martinez, 54, of Stafford. He detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person and observed beer cans on the floor. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath tested administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence and no driver’s license.
HIT AND RUN
- 397 Garrisonville Road, 05/02, 7:05 p.m. A resident reported a hit and run involving his parked vehicle. The incident resulted in damage to the parked vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
