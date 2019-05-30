LARCENY
- Mulberry Lane, 05/29, 8:48 a.m. A resident reported that the fog lights on her vehicle had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 05/26, 3:57 p.m. On this date, loss prevention reported a shoplifting incident. A female subject was observed leaving the store without paying for groceries. Loss prevention recognized her as the subject behind another shoplifting incident that occurred on 04/12. Amelia Mitchell, 52, of Stafford received two summonses for concealment of merchandise.
DRUGS
- Government Island, 05/29, 9:00 p.m. On this date, Deputy Mangan observed a vehicle trespassing after hours. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Marcus Bass, 19, of Stafford and the passenger who was identified as Krystopher Lloyd, 19, of Stafford. The deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a substance consistent with marijuana. The suspects both received summonses for possession of marijuana.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.