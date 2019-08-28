LARCENY
- All Star Gold and Pawn, 736 Warrenton Road, 08/27, 3:18 p.m. An employee reported that a customer arrived at the business with an item to pawn. While there, he stole a weed eater valued at approximately $150.00. The customer was identified as Christopher Hall, 33, of Fredericksburg. Deputies learned the weed eater was pawned at another business. He was taken into custody on unrelated charges by deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Stafford deputies subsequently served the suspect warrants for petit larceny third or subsequent offense, concealment of merchandise third or subsequent offense, and obtaining money by false pretenses.
DUI
- Town and Country Drive and Ferry Road, 08/28, 12:12 a.m. On this date, 1st Sgt. Rakoczy observed a dark sedan pass him. He then heard the sound of tires screeching and saw the vehicle spinning. The suspect vehicle then began traveling north on Ferry Road. The first sergeant activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, he immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. The suspect was identified as Michael Ferguson, 58, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and reckless driving.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.