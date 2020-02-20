LARCENY

  • A&Z Motors, 125 Falls Run Drive, 02/19, 1:48 p.m. Dealer plate reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

VANDALISM

  • Home2 Suites, 3051 Jefferson Davis Highway, 02/20, 9:41 a.m. Damage to the parking lot lights reported. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments