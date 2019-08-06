WEAPONS
- Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 08/04, 6:09 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon in the parking lot. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim who advised that she had come to the store to purchase a smoothie. When she exited the store, she found a vehicle parked very close to her vehicle. While she was examining her vehicle for signs of possible damage, a male subject in the other vehicle began calling her names and pulled out a knife. The victim immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Office and the suspect vehicle fled the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 500 Block of Melchers Drive, 08/04, 2:42 p.m. A resident reported observing an unknown suspect rummaging through his vehicle. When the suspect saw the resident, he fled the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- CarsToUs, 3329 Jefferson Davis Highway, 08/05, 8:56 p.m. An employee reported the larceny of a Virginia dealer license plate from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation. Morningmist Drive, 08/05, 10:39 a.m.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.