DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- McDonald’s, 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway, 03/26, 4:02 p.m. On this date, Deputy Thomas was on patrol when he observed a McDonald’s manager exit the restaurant and approach his vehicle. The manager told the deputy that a man inside the restaurant was extremely irate and screaming. The employees later told deputies that the man was upset because the food he ordered several hours prior was now cold. The deputy then entered the restaurant and found the subject yelling at employees. The subject refused to comply with the deputy’s commands to stop. The deputy attempted to take him into custody and the subject flailed and screamed. Additional units then arrived to assist. The suspect was taken into custody and continued to be uncooperative in the cruiser and at the Magistrate’s Office. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
WANTED
- Exxon, 375 Warrenton Road, 03/26, 2:45 p.m. On this date, Deputy Demirci and Deputy Hutcheson observed a subject they recognized as wanted in the parking lot. The subject was identified as Andre Green, 33, of Washington, DC. Green was wanted out of Prince George’s County, MD for a probation violation stemming from an armed robbery charge. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on his outstanding warrants.
VANDALISM
- 800 Block of Excaliber Circle, 03/26, 4:02 p.m. On this date, a resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- 100 Block of Jousting Court, 03/26, 5:25 p.m. On this date, a resident reported that a ring was stolen from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
