DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Coal Landing Road, 12/1, 12:16 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fields responded to reports of a reckless driver. The deputy located the suspect vehicle and observed it drifting outside of its lane of travel. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. The driver was identified as Steven Mikelson, 29, of Stafford. The driver also had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were conducted. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, refusal, and a traffic lane violation.
- Wicomico Drive, 11/28, 1:15 a.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern observed a vehicle traveling well below the posted speed limit. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Marshae Bashir Jones, 53, of Stafford. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and impeding traffic.
ROBBERY
- Red Roof Inn, 346 Warrenton Road, 11/28, 6:31 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the motel. The clerk told deputies that a male subject walked into the lobby, pulled out a gun, and demanded all the money. The suspect took the money and fled the scene. The suspect was not located. The incident is under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Eustace Road, 11/28, 11:49 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown subject in a dark colored vehicle threw an egg at her vehicle while she was driving. There are no suspects at this time.
LARCENY
- Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 12/01, 6:39 p.m. On this date, the Special Problems Unit responded to an ongoing larceny at the store. Loss prevention personnel reported observing a male subject stealing a pair of earrings. When confronted, the suspect fled the store. Deputies located the suspect in the area of Woodstream Boulevard. He ran from deputies and resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody without further incident. While running, the suspect dropped a substance consistent with marijuana and loose leaf tobacco. The suspect was identified as Joshua Ndahiriwe, 19, of Stafford. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for concealment of merchandise, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, and underage possession of tobacco.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
