DUI
- 1100 Block of Courthouse Road 8/1/19 12:47 a.m. On this date, Deputy Bolinsky was traveling West on Courthouse Road near Interstate 95 when a grey Hyundai swerved across the double yellow lines into his lane. The deputy was able to avoid a collision and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Deputy Bolinsky identified the driver as Cedric Hinojos, 21, of Stafford. Hinojos had bloodshot eyes and an overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and the suspect was arrested for DUI and failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.
- Garrisonville Road and Puller Place 8/2/19 3:03 AM Deputy E. Taylor responded to an auto accident at this location and observed a 2018 grey Toyota Corolla crashed into the guard rail. The driver was identified as Evelin Salazar-Abarca, 20, of Stafford. The deputy detected the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath and observed that her speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were administered and the suspect was arrested for DUI, refusal and reckless driving.
PURSUIT
- 1900 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway 8/2/19 1:11 a.m. On this date, Sgt. Haney observed a vehicle traveling Northbound on US 1 near Potomac Creek traveling well below the posted speed limit, unable to stay in the traffic lane and failing to signal lane changes. Simultaneously, the Emergency Communications Center received a call from a citizen reporting the same vehicle as a possible drunk driver. Sgt. Haney attempted to stop the suspected drunk driver, however they refused to stop. First Sgt. Collins and Deputy Smith responded to the area and were able to conduct a rolling road block to stop the suspect. The driver was identified as Giovanni Stevens, 21, of Woodbridge. The deputy noted that Stevens had slurred speech and glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the suspect was arrested for DUI, eluding and a traffic lane violation.
BANK FRAUD
Atlantic Union Bank, 1044 Warrenton Road, 07/31, 11:38 a.m. On this date, a male subject attempted to cash a fraudulent check for the amount of $1945.87. The teller became suspicious as the company name on the check was misspelled and the signature was identical to a fraudulent check that had been cashed the day prior. When the teller told the suspect she would have to verify the check he immediately grabbed it and exited the bank. The teller surveilled the suspect while calling our agency.
Deputy Hutcheson responded and from assistance from the bank employees, located the suspect in the 700 block of Warrenton Road. He was positively identified and taken into custody. Arrested was Nicholas Smith of Catonsville Maryland. He was charged with forgery, uttering and attempt to obtain money by false pretenses.
LARCENY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 08/01, 4:36 p.m. On this date, three unknown suspects, two males and a female stole a 50 inch Samsung UHD TV and two cases of Bud Light. The suspects are described as one white female, one white male and one black male. After the theft the three were observed loading the stolen property into a small, black in color Mazda four door sedan. They were last seen on Garrisonville Road heading toward Interstate 95.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.