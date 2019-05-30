VANDALISM
- 900 Block of Highpointe Boulevard, 05/27, 6:27 p.m. A resident reported vandalism of boat. The rear lights of the boat were found damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
ASSAULT
- Staffordboro Commuter Lot, 05/28, 10:22 p.m. On this date, a verbal argument between two male subjects led to a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect bit off the victim’s fingertip. Roberto Granados, 32, of Stafford was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of felonious assault.
LARCENY
- Commerce Parkway, 05/28, 8:55 p.m. Auto carrier trailer reported stolen from local business. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.