WEAPONS
- Mr. B’s Market and Grill, 375 Warrenton Road, 05/27, 8:43 p.m. On this date, Deputy McAlister responded to a reported disturbance in the parking lot. Upon arrival, he observed a male subject and a female subject having a physical altercation. The male subject, later identified as Jordy Javier De La Fuente Gomez, 24, of Quantico told the deputy that a male subject in a red sedan nearby had threatened him. He also told the deputy he had a gun on his person, which was turned over to the deputy and secured. The deputy then made contact with the driver of the red sedan who advised that he saw Gomez and a female subject arguing, but did not initiate contact or threaten them. The deputy then learned that Gomez had told the female subject that the driver of the sedan had threatened him, prompting him to retrieve his firearm from the glove box and walk to the back of the vehicle to get ammunition. The female subject tried to stop him, causing the ensuing altercation. Deputies also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Gomez and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Gomez admitted he had been drinking. He was subsequently taken into custody on charges of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and disorderly conduct. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5000 unsecured bond.
BURGLARY
- Sarku Japan, 1475 Stafford Market Place, 05/26, 3:04 p.m. An employee reported finding damage to the front door of the business. Deputies confirmed that the door latch showed signs of tampering. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- Sonic Drive-In, 240 McWhirt Loop, 5:55 p.m. An employee reported that a customer paid with a counterfeit $20 bill. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.