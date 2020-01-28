DUI
- 120 River Road, 01/26, 1:09 a.m. On this date, Deputy Ludolph was on patrol in the area of Pratt Park when he observed a woman without shoes on walking along River Road. He made contact with the woman who advised that her vehicle was submerged in the high water. She was identified as Abigail Morris, 23, of Fredericksburg. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and she told the deputy she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober for driving under the influence.
LARCENY
- 100 Block of Heritage Commons Drive, 01/25, 8:55 p.m. A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Dollar Tree, 101 Washington Square Plaza, 01/25, 8:11 p.m. On this date, Deputy Dominguez responded to reports of an intoxicated person inside the store who was stumbling and had knocked over a display. Deputies located the suspect and identified him as Timothy Cole, 24, of Fredericksburg. He smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his speech was slurred. He was taken into custody for public intoxication and became uncooperative and combative. A search of his person yielded several pills. Deputies also found a backpack on his person containing a driver’s license, credit card, computer, smartphone, and other miscellaneous items. Deputies learned the backpack belonged to a pizza delivery driver on scene and that it had been stolen from the driver’s vehicle. Cole was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of grand larceny, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substances, vehicle tampering, and public intoxication.
- Dollar General, 20 Plantation Drive, 01/25, 5:03 p.m. Two bicycles stolen from outside of the store. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Maidenhair Way, 01/24, 4:35 p.m. A resident reported that she was contacted by a man claiming to be with PayPal who informed her that there was $449 in fraudulent charges on her account.
- The caller told her to purchase gift cards to cover the charges. She purchased over $1400 in gift cards and provided the card information to the caller. She later realized she was involved in a scam. The incident is under investigation.
BURGLARY
- 25 Centreport Parkway, 01/25, 7:47 a.m. A construction worker reported arriving at the business and finding the garage door of the building was open and his tools had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.
ROBBERY
- Brush Everard Court, 01/25, 3:08 p.m. A 14-year-old juvenile reported meeting with an unknown subject on a foot path to sell his AirPods. The subject assaulted the juvenile and took the AirPods by force without paying. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
