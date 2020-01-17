DUI
- 2000 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 01/16, 5:55 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to reports of a reckless driver. He located the suspect vehicle and observed it traveling well above the posted speed limit. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Patrick Cascio, 37, of Stafford. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and the deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. Two open alcohol containers were located in the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence, open container, reckless driving, and a traffic violation.
LARCENY
- Oakwood Farm Lane, 01/16, 4:07 p.m. A resident reported that an ATV was stolen from his property. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
