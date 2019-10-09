LARCENY
- 1015 Thomas Lane, 10/07, 5:37 p.m. Multiple auto parts reported stolen from the property. The incident remains under investigation.
- Commuter Lot, 1016 Courthouse Road, 10/07, 10:30 a.m. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
ROAD RAGE
- Eustace Road and Garrisonville Road, 10/08, 10:12 a.m. On this date, Deputy Eastman responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the victim who advised that she was involved in a road rage incident. She said the suspect vehicle cut her off while she was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road, prompting her to honk her horn. The suspect vehicle then slammed its brakes and the driver brandished a weapon. Deputies canvassed the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
