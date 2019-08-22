FRAUD
- Aster Lane, 08/21, 8:06 p.m. A resident reported being scammed out of $900.00 after a scammer posed as Microsoft Tech Support and instructed him to purchase gift cards or else he would access the victim’s banking information and drain his account. The incident remains under investigation.
BURGLARY
- ABC Store, 50 N. Stafford Complex Center, 08/22, 1:57 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to the store after a security monitoring company reported hearing the sound of glass breaking and subjects entering the business. Upon arrival, deputies observed a broken glass window. Deputy Myers and his K9 partner, Gunner, cleared the building and found no suspects inside. Security footage revealed three subjects breaking into the business. They filled two duffle bags with numerous bottles of alcohol and then fled the scene. Deputies canvassed the area and did not locate the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.