BURGLARY
- 100 Block of Olympic Drive, 01/22, 11:21 p.m. A resident reported arriving home from a trip and discovering his bedroom had been ransacked. A jewelry box and a lock box were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
DRUG OFFENSES
- Warrenton Road and Litchfield Boulevard, 01/23, 1:03 a.m. On this date, Deputy Pearce conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle make an improper lane change. The driver was identified as Dayvon Askew, 23, of Norfolk, VA. The deputy detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. He also learned the subject was driving without a license. A substance consistent with marijuana was located in the vehicle. The suspect received summonses for driving without a license second offense, possession of marijuana, and a traffic lane violation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.