BURGLARY
- 200 Block of Woodstream Boulevard, 09/21, 1:31 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a past occurred breaking and entering at a residence. The resident told deputies she had arrived home to find various items out of place and several jewelry items were missing. The incident remains under investigation.
ASSAULT
- Route 1 and Corporate Drive, 09/22, 7:04 a.m. On this date, Deputy Torrice responded to a road rage incident involving OC spray. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the victim who explained that he had observed a white vehicle in front of him on I-95 southbound that was driving very slowly, prompting him to drive around it. After exiting the interstate, the suspect vehicle got back in front of the victim’s vehicle and would not let him pass. Eventually, both vehicles stopped and the victim exited his vehicle to speak with the other driver about his erratic driving behavior. As the victim approached the passenger window, he was sprayed in the eyes with OC spray and the suspect vehicle drove away. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Sassafras Lane, 09/22, 2:07 p.m. A resident reported that a license plate was stolen from his motorcycle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Ridgemore Street, 09/22, 12:26 p.m. A resident reported that two leaf blowers had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
- Morton Road, 09/22, 10:30 a.m. A resident reported that an ATV was stolen from the driveway of his residence. The incident remains under investigation.
- Geico, 1 Geico Boulevard, 09/20, 11:12 a.m. An employee reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on 09/10. The incident remains under investigation.
- Meadow View Court, 09/20, 7:42 a.m. Two residents reported the theft of their motorcycles from outside their residences. The incidents remain under investigation.
- McWhirt Loop, 09/20. On this date, the Sheriff’s Office received several reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles in the parking lot. The incidents remain under investigation.
FRAUD
- 100 Block of Shenandoah Lane, 09/20, 3:49 p.m. A resident reported receiving a call from an individual posing as a representative of the Social Security Administration. The scammer told the resident that his social security number had been compromised and that he owed them money. The victim told the scammer he was going to call the Sheriff’s Office, prompting the scammer to end the call. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 600 Block of Forbes Street, 09/22, 4:29 p.m. A resident reported that the brick wall in her front yard had been damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Coachman Circle, 09/19, 3:03 a.m. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit and weaving between lanes. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Justin Stewart, 23, of Stafford. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. The deputy also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence and several traffic offenses.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
