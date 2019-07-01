ROBBERY
- CVS, 388 Garrisonville Road, 06/29, 12:22 a.m. On this date, units responded to the CVS in reference to a robbery. A witness had observed three masked subjects exit the store and run towards Onville Road. Upon arrival, units made contact with an employee who said he was robbed at gunpoint by the three subjects. A perimeter was established and units canvassed the area. However, they were unable to locate the suspects. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Firehouse Subs, 1036 Warrenton Road, 06/29, 8:31 p.m. A restaurant employee reported that a witness had observed a customer stealing one of the firefighter helmets that were on display near the front of the store. The incident remains under investigation.
- 100 Block of Norman Road, 06/28, 2:20 p.m. Two ATVs stolen from trailer. The victim reported finding the lock had been cut off the trailer and the ATVS that were stored inside were missing. The incident occurred between 06/24 and 06/28, and remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
DUI
- Kings Highway and Little Street, 06/29, 3:00 a.m. On this date, Deputy Stachurski responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle after a witness observed a vehicle stopped in the right lane of Kings Highway without hazard lights on. Upon arrival, the deputy found the vehicle stopped, but still running, in the roadway. He approached the vehicle and observed a male subject asleep in the passenger seat. He also observed front end damage to the vehicle. The subject woke up after the deputy began tapping on the window. After the deputy identified himself, the subject put the vehicle into drive, but it stalled. Afterwards, he failed to comply with the deputy’s commands to exit the vehicle and was removed by the deputy. The subject was identified as Darrell Ross, Jr., 25, of Fredericksburg. He admitted to drinking and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. His eyes were also bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, refusal, and obstruction of justice.
LITTERING
- 100 Block of Pine View Drive, 06/29, 8:58 p.m. A witness reported observing a gray truck pulling a trailer stop in the cul-de-sac and dump wood posts and pallets. The truck then left the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- 1100 Block of Forbes Street, 06/30, 7:00 a.m. A resident reported a hit and run involving a parked vehicle which resulted in damage to the front bumper of his vehicle. The incident occurred between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
- 600 Block of Twin Brook Lane, 06/28, 6:04 p.m. A resident reported a hit and run involving a parked vehicle. The incident occurred between 06/23 and 06/28. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.