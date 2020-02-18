DUI
- Warrenton Road and Green Tree Road, 02/16, 2:15 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a Dodge Charger traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Warrenton Road. Deputy Earp located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Joel Leggett, 51, of Stafford. He smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and failing to drive on the right side of the road.
LARCENY
- Crescent Boulevard and Jason Lane, 02/17, 2:51 p.m. Mirrors from driver side and passenger side of a vehicle were reported stolen. The incident is under investigation.
DISTURBANCE
- Taco Bell, 730 Warrenton Road, 02/15, 2:37 a.m. On this date, Deputies Pearce and Earp, along with Sgt. Aubry, responded to the fast food restaurant for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they observed a vehicle leaving the drive-thru at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was subsequently conducted and deputies made contact with the driver who was identified as Brieah Finklin, 28, of Richmond, VA. She smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. An employee advised that the vehicle approached the drive-thru window of the closed restaurant and the occupants appeared intoxicated. They were banging on the window and yelling at employees inside. The driver was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and refusal.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
