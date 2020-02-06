VANDALISM
- Woodmont Nursing Home, 11 Dairy Lane, 02/04, 7:48 p.m. Three men were observed breaking into vehicles in the employee section of the parking lot. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Sutton Court, 02/04, 9:00 p.m. A resident reported that his wallet containing multiple credit cards was stolen from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Panera Bread, 1005 Stafford Market Place, 02/04, 7:12 p.m. A woman reported that a man sitting at a nearby table in the restaurant stole her wallet and then dropped it when confronted. He then exited the restaurant and left the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
- Rapidan Drive, 02/04, 5:34 p.m. License plates reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
