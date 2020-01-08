FRAUD

  • Johnson Court, 01/07, 6:55 p.m. A resident reported receiving a phone call from several individuals claiming to be deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. The callers told him that there was a warrant out for his arrest for missing jury duty and that he needed to pay a fine with gift cards to avoid arrest. The resident asked if he could come to the Sheriff’s Office to pay the fine, but the caller said nobody would be there and he needed to pay with gift cards. The caller purchased $2800.00 worth of gift cards and dropped them off at a UPS drop box. The resident then called the Sheriff’s Office and realized he had been involved in a scam. The incident is under investigation.

HIT AND RUN

  • Warrenton Road and Hartwood Road, 01/07, 5:28 p.m. A male subject reported that he was traveling on Warrenton Road when a blue sedan veered into his lane of travel and struck his driver’s side tire. The incident is under investigation.

TRAFFIC

  • During yesterday’s winter storm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to:
    • 34 traffic accidents
    • 29 disabled vehicles

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

