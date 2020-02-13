LARCENY
- Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, 02/12, 2:09 p.m. The loss prevention office reported that two male subjects stole several drill sets. The incident is under investigation.
- 400 Block of Potomac Hills Drive, 02/12, 11:07 a.m. A resident reported that AirPods were stolen from a vehicle. There were also multiple scratches on the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
FRAUD
- Virginia ABC, 356 Garrisonville Road, 02/12, 8:15 p.m. Two male subjects stole over $1000.00 worth of alcohol by interrupting the credit card transaction. In the middle of the credit card transaction, the subjects asked for a box to carry the alcohol. The clerk went to retrieve a box from the back room. When she returned, the credit card machine was prompting for a verification code. The subjects said they had one and, after entering it, the transaction went through. The store later received a call from the credit card company advising that this was a scam involving fraudulent use of a stolen credit card. The incident is under investigation
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
