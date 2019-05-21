FRAUD
- 100 Block of Meadow Road, 05/20, 3:56 p.m. On this date, a resident reported receiving a phone call from a subject claiming to be with the Social Security Administration. The subject told the victim he needed a new social security number and would also need to switch bank accounts. He then told the victim to put all the money from his bank account on Google Play cards. When the victim went to the store to purchase the cards, he told the cashier about what was happening and the cashier told him he was likely being scammed. The victim then received another phone call informing him he’d be arrested if he did not get the Google Play cards. The victim then called the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Shasta Place, 05/21, 12:00 a.m. A resident reported that her vehicle’s tires had been slashed. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
- Lakesedge Lane, 05/20, 7:20 p.m. A resident reported that his vehicle was broken into and the front passenger window damaged. The incident remains under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
DUI
- 7-Eleven, 2143 Jefferson Davis Highway, 05/20, 2:35 p.m. On this date, Deputy Taylor responded to a reported drunk driver complaint in the area. Upon arrival, he found the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the convenience store. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Michael Rodas, 24, of Reston, VA. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Field sobriety tests were subsequently conducted. Rodas then became combative and refused the preliminary breath test. A search warrant for blood was executed at Stafford Hospital. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, refusal, and use of abusive language.
