UNLAWFUL ENTRY
- Castle Court, 08/12, 3:56 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress. A resident reported that a neighbor had broken into his residence and was sitting on his couch, naked. Shortly before units arrived, the resident reported that the suspect had left his home. Units responded to the scene and located the suspect exiting his residence. The suspect was identified as James Miller, 59, of Stafford. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2000.00 unsecured bond on charges of unlawful entry and destruction of private property.
DUI
- Courthouse Road and Jefferson Davis Highway, 08/11, 2:23 p.m. On this date, Animal Control Officer Morelli initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle remaining stationary at a green light. After approaching the vehicle, he observed that the driver and passenger appeared to be asleep. The deputy woke the occupants and asked them to exit the vehicle. Deputy Sypolt then arrived to assist with the stop. He observed that the driver was unsteady on his feet and had pinpoint pupils. The driver was identified as Raymond Sullivan Jr., 40, of Stafford and the passenger as Michael Branham, 48, of Falmouth. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. A significant amount of cash was found on the driver’s person and numerous pill capsules were located in the vehicle. Branham was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for possession of controlled substances. Sullivan was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of possession with intent to distribute and driving under the influence.
- Bonair Street and Meadow Drive, 08/11, 5:30 a.m. On this date, Deputy McAlister responded to reports of a hit and run involving multiple parked vehicles. Upon arrival, the deputy found the suspect vehicle on a curb and observed multiple damaged vehicles. Witnesses told the deputy that they observed the suspect walk away from the scene. Deputies canvassed the area and located the suspect walking in the area of White Oak Road and Town and Country Drive. He was identified as Jose Efrain Santos Ramos, 29, of Silver Spring, MD. He told deputies he was walking to his home in Maryland. The suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, no driver’s license, and hit and run.
HIT AND RUN
- McDonald’s, 44 Stanstead Road, 08/11, 6:46 p.m. On this date, Deputy McAlister responded to a hit and run at the restaurant. A witness observed a vehicle hit the menu sign at the drive thru and flee the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- 96 Truslow Road, 08/10, 8:08 p.m. On this date, a vintage motor vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of a local business. On 08/11, the Sheriff’s Office received information on the identity of the suspect. Kenneth Greene, 62, of Stafford was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of grand larceny, petit larceny, and vandalism.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.