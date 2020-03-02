DUI
- Wicomico Drive, 03/01, 12:21 a.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern observed two vehicles speeding on Garrisonville Road. He subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with both drivers. They told the deputy they were coming from a party where they had been drinking. One of the drivers, who was identified as Shane Young, 51, of Fredericksburg, smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. Young was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence.
- 200 Block of Woodstream Boulevard, 02/28, 10:25 p.m. On this date, Deputy Richardson responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a trash can and an unattended vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver who was identified as Jade Thompson, 25, of Stafford. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence and destruction of property.
FRAUD
- Panera Bread, 24 South Gateway Drive, 02/29, 11:16 a.m. A store manager reported that a customer attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. When she confronted the customer about it, he left the store. The customer then went to the Freddy’s restaurant next door and paid for food using another counterfeit $20 bill. The incident is under investigation.
- Harborton Lane, 02/28, 6:46 p.m. A resident reported being contacted by a scammer purporting to be with a computer security group. The scammer told him his computer had been compromised and he needed to buy $4000 worth of gift cards. The subject complied and provided the card information to the caller. An additional $4000 was removed from the subject’s checking account while the scammer had control of his computer. The resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the scam after realizing he lost $8000 to the scammer. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Route 17 Commuter Lot, 02/29, 12:51 p.m. A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
