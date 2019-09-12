HIT AND RUN
- Vocelli Pizza, 754 Warrenton Road, 09/11, 9:23 p.m. A restaurant employee reported observing a vehicle strike the retaining wall of the complex, causing damage. The vehicle subsequently fled the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Geico, 1 Geico Boulevard, 09/11, 2:07 p.m. A male subject reported that the catalytic converter was cut off his vehicle and stolen by an unknown suspect on 09/10. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Forbes Street and Boutchyard Lane, 09/11, 11:26 p.m. On this date, Deputy Whitt responded to a drunk driver complaint in the area of Layhill Road. The 911 caller had observed a vehicle driving erratically. The deputy located the suspect vehicle pulling out of a parking space in front of the Valero. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Patricia Hart, 55, of Fredericksburg. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver. In addition, the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and her speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. A cup containing beer was found in the cupholder of the center console. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence and drinking while operating a motor vehicle.
