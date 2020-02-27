TRAFFIC OFFENSES
- 2600 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 02/26, 5:59 p.m. On this date, Deputy Connelly responded to reports of a hit and run. The deputy made contact with the victim who advised that the suspect vehicle merged into his lane of travel, making contact with his vehicle and causing damage to the front fender. The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene at a high rate of speed. Deputy Connelly then located the suspect vehicle parked in front of an apartment complex located on White Pine Circle. As he approached, the deputy detected the strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The driver was identified as Pacarri Brown, 22, of Stafford and the passenger as Amanda Brown, 20, of King George. Pacarri Brown initially told the deputy that he was the driver during the hit and run incident, and later changed his story and said the passenger, Amanda Brown, was driving. Both suspects admitted to switching seats shortly after the hit and run occurred. In addition, a substance consistent with marijuana was located in the vehicle. Amanda Brown was taken into custody on charges of hit and run, obstruction of justice, and possession of marijuana. Pacarri Brown was taken into custody on charges of obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and possession of marijuana. They were released on unsecured bonds.
VANDALISM
- 500 Block of Excaliber Circle, 02/26, 6:09 p.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Banbury Court, 02/26, 10:58 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through his vehicle and stole cash and a government identification card. The incident is under investigation.
- 700 Block of Green Tree Road, 02/26, 8:28 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle and stole several items including credit cards. The incident is under investigation.
- 500 Block of Club House Road, 02/26, 6:09 a.m. A resident reported that an unknown suspect rummaged through her vehicle and stole keys and an employee access badge. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Stolen Will Court, 02/25, 10:40 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern responded to a drunk driver complaint. A witness reported observing a man pull into the 7-Eleven parking lot. The man smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. The deputy was able to locate the suspect vehicle and observed it weaving. He subsequently conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Joseph Abbess, 28, of Dumfries, VA. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for driving under the influence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.