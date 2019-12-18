WEAPONS
- Hopkins Branch Way, 12/17, 6:32 p.m. On this date, Deputy Whitt responded to reports of vandalism at a residence. The caller advised that she found a hole in the glass pane of the back door of the residence. Upon examination, the deputy observed a bullet in the glass. Deputies canvassed the area and did not locate any suspects. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Warrenton Road and Burton Loop, 12/17, 7:09 p.m. On this date, Deputy Vasquez responded to reports of a reckless driver after a witness observed the vehicle strike a jersey wall and continue driving all over the roadway. The deputy located the suspect vehicle in the area of Village Parkway and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Donna Freeman, 57, of Bealeton, VA. Her speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet. She told deputies she had been drinking prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test administered. She was taken into custody and, while at the Magistrate’s Office, she kicked the deputy. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, assault on a law enforcement officer, and traffic offenses.
LARCENY
- Venture Drive, 12/17, 9:25 a.m. A battery was reported stolen from a truck. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
