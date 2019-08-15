VANDALISM
- 100 Block of Hollywood Farm Road, 08/13, 12:53 p.m. A resident reported that his vehicle had been keyed. The incident remains under investigation.
- Taylor’s Market, 3306 Jefferson Davis Highway, 08/12, 6:36 a.m. An employee at a local business reported finding the front door damaged. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- 500 Block of Lakeview Court, 08/13, 6:24 p.m. A resident reported a hit and run involving her parked vehicle. There are no suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
- 2761 Jefferson Davis Highway, 08/13, 2:26 p.m. A resident reported being rear ended by a vehicle while stopped in traffic. The hit and run driver fled the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.