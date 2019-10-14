BURGLARY
- Dottie Lane, 10/14, 3:20 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to a residence for reports of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they made contact with the 911 caller who advised that her 15-year-old daughter heard a noise outside of her bedroom window. She then observed a hand sticking through the window slats. Deputies canvassed the area and did not locate the suspect. The incident remains under investigation.
- 300 Block of Via De Rosa Drive, 10/12, 3:40 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to a past occurred breaking and entering. The victim reported that his firearms and coin collection were stolen from the residence. The incident remains under investigation.
WEAPONS
- 200 Block of Garrison Woods Drive, 10/11, 9:49 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of shots fired. The 911 caller reported hearing the sound of gunshots. Deputies set up a perimeter and canvassed the area. The suspect was not located. The incident remains under investigation.
PURSUIT
- Garrisonville Road and Tech Parkway, 10/12, 12:02 a.m. On this date, Deputy Szenkuti attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had passed another vehicle on a double yellow line. However, the vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The deputy observed the vehicle driving erratically and swerving in the roadway on Longwood Drive. The suspect vehicle finally came to a stop in front of a residence on Leslie Drive. A felony stop was conducted and the deputy observed four juvenile occupants in the vehicle. The deputy also determined that the 16-year-old juvenile driver was not licensed and did not have permission to use the vehicle. One of the occupants told the deputy that they asked the driver to stop multiple times, but he refused. Juvenile Intake was contacted and the driver was held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Criminal complaints were filed for abduction, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, no driver’s license, failure to maintain lane and improper passing.
ROBBERY
- Motel 6, 401 Warrenton Road, 10/14, 12:22 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to the motel for reports of a robbery in progress. The 911 caller advised that her boyfriend had stolen cash from her. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the victim who told them that her boyfriend had taken her vehicle without her permission earlier that day. When he returned, they had a verbal argument and the suspect forcefully took her cash out of her jacket pocket. Raymond Phillips Jr., 36, of Fredericksburg was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. He is charged with robbery, grand larceny, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
DUI
- 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway, 10/14, 1:56 a.m. On this date, Deputy West observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Christopher Jann, 39, of Stafford. The deputy detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s person. In addition, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. A search warrant for blood was also executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of driving under the influence and speeding.
- 2842 Jefferson Davis Highway, 10/12, 2:43 p.m. On this date, Captain Peters observed a vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way road in the area of Aquia Town Center. He conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Pedro Rodas Melchor, 25, of Omaha, NE. The captain immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s person. A preliminary breath test was administered and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
