BURGLARY
- Heron Drive, 06/25, 10:27 p.m. On this date, deputies responded to an apartment regarding reports of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim would not allow her ex-boyfriend into the apartment, prompting him to kick in her front door. The victim called the Sheriff’s Office and the male subject fled the scene. Units later located the suspect in the area of 100 Round Table Court. The suspect initially resisted arrest, but, was eventually taken into custody without further incident. He was identified as Marquese Gray, 30, of Fredericksburg. The suspect was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of breaking and entering into an occupied dwelling, vandalism, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest.
VEHICLE TAMPERING
- 600 Block of Jett Street, 06/25, 7:22 p.m. A resident reported that makeup and a checkbook was stolen from his wife’s vehicle parked in the driveway of their residence. The incident remains under investigation.
- 1000 Block of Bailey Court, 06/25, 4:21 p.m. A resident reported arriving home to find the hood of her vehicle had been opened. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Wawa, 72 Austin Park Drive, 06/25, 3:06 a.m. An employee reported a past occurred larceny. On 06/21, at approximately 5:09 a.m., a female subject left the store without paying for her breakfast burrito. The deputy recognized the subject from the surveillance camera footage as the same suspect he had arrested for DUI the morning of 06/21. During the DUI investigation, the suspect, identified as Crystal Durrette, 36, of Fredericksburg had the breakfast burrito in her hand. The deputy subsequently obtained warrants for petit larceny.
