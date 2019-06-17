VANDALISM
- 600 Block of West Rocky Run Road, 06/15, 7:55 p.m. On this date, the rear windshield of a vehicle parked in a driveway was found shattered. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 06/16, 12:18 p.m. On this date, the loss prevention office reported a larceny in progress after a male subject left the store with unpaid merchandise. Deputy Torrice located the subject, who was identified as Gary Lee Taylor, 66, of Stafford in front of a nearby 7-Eleven. Surveillance video footage and the loss prevention office confirmed Taylor was the subject behind the larceny. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond for felony concealment of merchandise.
- Goldcup Drive, 06/16, 7:30 a.m. On this date, a resident reported that numerous items were stolen from the trunk of his vehicle including a gaming console, games, a speaker, and clothing. The incident occurred between 8:21 p.m. on 06/15 and 7:30 a.m. on 06/16. The incident remains under investigation.
- Clarion Drive, 06/14, 7:04 p.m. On this date, the hubcap of a vehicle was reported stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
- McDonald’s, 2862 Jefferson Davis Highway, 06/14, 5:42 p.m. On this date, two handbags were reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Limestone Way, 06/16, 12:06 p.m. On this date, Deputy Kyle observed a blue vehicle drift over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. He then initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Steven Williams, 31, of Stafford. The suspect’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he admitted to driving revoked. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. A search warrant for blood was also executed. Williams was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence and driving revoked.
- 1500 Block of Garrisonville Road, 06/15, 10:50 p.m. On this date, Deputy Gordon responded to reports of a suspected drunk driver in the area. The complainant observed the driver hit a curb and almost strike several vehicles. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Griffen Unroe, 22, of Dumfries. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. The suspect’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was slurred. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. Unroe was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3000.00 unsecured bond for driving under the influence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
- Auto Auction, 239 Warrenton Road, 06/15, 11:27 a.m. On this date, a resident reported that she was at the business looking at vehicles when she observed a male subject jump into the driver’s seat of her vehicle and start the car using keys kept in the center console. The suspect then drove away at a high rate of speed. At 4:23 p.m., the vehicle was located at 20 Heartfields Lane. There was no damage to the vehicle, other than a spilled beverage in the driver’s side area. The vehicle was returned to the owner. The incident remains under investigation.
HIT AND RUN
- Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 06/14, 2:53 p.m. On this date, a resident reported that a vehicle backed into her vehicle. She told the other driver they needed to exchange information, but the driver got back into his vehicle and drove away from the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.