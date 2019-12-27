VANDALISM

  • 1000 Block of Thomas Jefferson Place, 12/26, 4:18 p.m. A resident reported damage to his vehicle including a shattered window and several dents. The incident is under investigation.

LARCENY

  • Belladonna Lane, 12/26, 6:14 p.m. A resident reported that a package was stolen from the front door area of the residence. The incident is under investigation.
  • 500 Block of Apricot Street, 12/26, 5:45 p.m. A resident reported that the inflatable holiday decorations on his property were slashed. The incident is under investigation.
  • 300 Block of Pear Blossom Road, 12/26, 2:49 p.m. A resident reported that the inflatable holiday decorations on her property were slashed. The incident is under investigation.
  • 400 Block of Alder Drive, 12/26, 2:49 p.m. A resident reported that the inflatable holiday decorations on her property were slashed. The incident is under investigation.

This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

