VANDALISM
- 1000 Block of Thomas Jefferson Place, 12/26, 4:18 p.m. A resident reported damage to his vehicle including a shattered window and several dents. The incident is under investigation.
LARCENY
- Belladonna Lane, 12/26, 6:14 p.m. A resident reported that a package was stolen from the front door area of the residence. The incident is under investigation.
- 500 Block of Apricot Street, 12/26, 5:45 p.m. A resident reported that the inflatable holiday decorations on his property were slashed. The incident is under investigation.
- 300 Block of Pear Blossom Road, 12/26, 2:49 p.m. A resident reported that the inflatable holiday decorations on her property were slashed. The incident is under investigation.
- 400 Block of Alder Drive, 12/26, 2:49 p.m. A resident reported that the inflatable holiday decorations on her property were slashed. The incident is under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.