LARCENY
- Bells Ridge Drive, 10/30, 10:58 a.m. A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Southgate Avenue, 10/30, 11:05 p.m. On this date, Sgt. Aubry responded to reports of a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, he learned from rescue personnel that the driver was revived using Narcan. An open container of alcohol and a white powdery substance were located in the suspect vehicle. The driver was identified as Christine Vanallen, 37, of Rhoadesville, VA. She taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. She was subsequently incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence second offense, possession of a controlled substance, driving revoked, drinking while driving, and a traffic violation.
WEAPONS
- Garrison Woods Drive, 10/30, 8:38 p.m. On this date, Deputy Houde responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon. Security personnel informed the deputy that they saw a male subject carrying a firearm. The subject pointed the gun at them and took off running. While running, the subject threw the firearm into the woods and the security guards observed him enter an apartment. Deputies located the suspect and identified him as George Johnson, 32, of Fredericksburg. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for brandishing, assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
