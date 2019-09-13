VANDALISM
- Clover Hill Drive, 09/12, 5:32 p.m. A resident reported that the rear window of his vehicle had been shattered. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 1001 Stafford Market Place, 09/10, 7:35 p.m. On this date, Deputy Mangan observed a vehicle with defective equipment traveling in the area of Route 1 and Garrisonville Road. The deputy recognized the driver and knew his license was revoked. The driver pulled into a parking spot at Stafford Marketplace at an angle and the deputy made contact with him. Kevin Brown Jr., 29, of Stafford was slumped over in the driver’s seat and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. The subject then provided the deputy with false identification. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. A search warrant for blood was also conducted. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of providing false identification to law enforcement, identity theft, driving under the influence, and driving revoked.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
