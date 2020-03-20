LARCENY
- Worsham Lane, 03/19, 2:42 p.m. Ladders reported stolen from a work truck. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Pinkard at (540) 658-4400.
FRAUD
- 200 Block of Lakewood Drive, 03/19, 8:29 p.m. A resident reported that she received a call from a scammer purporting to be a member of the Social Security Administration. The caller advised the resident that her identify may have been compromised and that she owed $3800. The caller also stated that a vehicle registered in her name was found in Texas with drugs in the trunk. The caller instructed the resident to purchase multiple gift cards totaling $3800 to resolve the issues. The resident complied and provided the card information over the phone. She later realized it was a scam. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
