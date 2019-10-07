BURGLARY
- 700 Block of Walnut Drive, 10/05, 10:22 a.m. On this date, deputies responded to reports of a past occurred breaking and entering at a residence. Deputies observed damage to a window and items from the home were found missing. The incident remains under investigation.
ASSAULT
- 3600 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway, 10/06, 7:35 a.m. On this date, Deputy Thomas responded to reports of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, he made contact with the victim who advised he is an Uber driver and was driving two male subjects to Stafford County from Washington D.C. When they reached Stafford, the passenger identified as Charles Monroe, 34, of Stafford, became irate out of nowhere. He began hitting and kicking the seats, and struck the driver in the face. He then kicked out a rear passenger window. The driver pulled over at a 7-Eleven and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for assault and battery, destruction of property, and public intoxication.
DUI
- 400 Block of Forbes Street, 10/06, 3:59 a.m. On this date, Deputy Stachurski responded to a drunk driver complaint after multiple witnesses reported observing a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway in the area of the Falmouth Bridge. A concerned citizen attempted to make contact with the driver and found him passed out behind the wheel. Eventually, the driver awoke and the concerned citizen followed him to a residence on Forbes Street. The deputy located the suspect vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. He made contact with the driver who was identified as Cesar Gonzalez Flores, 25, of Fredericksburg. The driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he was unsteady on his feet. The deputy also detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. A breath test was subsequently administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond for driving under the influence and driving DUI revoked.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
