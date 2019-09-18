LARCENY
- Days Inn, 14 Simpson Road, 09/17, 10:11 a.m. A resident reported that her purse containing cash and prescription medication was stolen from her vehicle between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and midnight. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- 800 Block of Widewater Road, 09/17, 6:43 p.m. On this date, a resident reported damage to a cabin and utility shed on his property. The damage included several shattered windows and displaced items. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 100 Block of Doc Stone Road, 09/14, 7:15 p.m. On this date, Deputy West responded to a drunk driver complaint. The 911 caller reported observing an intoxicated subject driving away from Outback Steakhouse located at 308 Worth Avenue. The deputy located the suspect vehicle outside of a residence and made contact with a female subject identified as Rebecca Anderson, 30, of Stafford. She admitted to driving the vehicle from the restaurant after drinking. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
