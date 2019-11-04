LARCENY
- Route 17 Commuter Lot, 11/01, 2:04 p.m. Catalytic converters reported stolen from two commuter vans. The incident is under investigation.
- 100 Block of Centreport Parkway, 10/31. Two storage containers at a construction site were reportedly broken into and items were stolen. The incident is under investigation.
DUI
- Stafford Mews Lane, 11/03, 10:34 p.m. On this date, Deputy Russo observed a vehicle traveling at a speed well above the posted speed limit. He conducted a traffic stop and approached the vehicle. The driver then sped away and the deputy returned to his vehicle. A pursuit ensued, and the deputy observed the suspect vehicle come to a stop. The driver exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. The deputy gave chase and additional units responded to the scene. Shortly thereafter, Sgt. Haney located the suspect hiding in a cluster of trees and took him into custody. The suspect was identified as Shaun Ryan Lloyd, 34, of Stafford. Deputies detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. A search warrant for blood was subsequently executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on charges of driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, and eluding police.
- Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 11/02, 2:36 a.m. On this date, Deputy Lee observed a vehicle stopped at an intersection and the driver appeared to be sleeping. The deputy then tapped on the window, causing the driver to wake up. The driver then sped away from the scene. The deputy gave chase and the driver eventually pulled over in the Wawa parking lot. The driver was identified as Ahmad Sarwari, 28, of Dumfries, VA. A substance consistent with marijuana was located in the vehicle. He was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond on charges of eluding police, driving under the influence, and possession of marijuana.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
