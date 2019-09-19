LARCENY
- Stonegate Place, 09/19, 6:47 a.m. A resident reported a stolen motorcycle. The incident remains under investigation.
VANDALISM
- Puri Lane, 09/14, 4:47 p.m. A resident reported that the back window of her vehicle had been shattered. The incident remains under investigation.
FRAUD
- 100 Block of Hoyt Street, 09/18, 3:33 p.m. A resident reported that an individual posing as a U.S. Marshal called her and advised that her social security number had been compromised. As a result, she was wanted out of another state for money laundering and drug offenses. He asked the victim to confirm her social security number and she complied. She also provided her bank name. The victim suspected a scam and reported it to the Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
