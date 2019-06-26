LARCENY
- Leeland Commuter Lot, 275 Leeland Road, 06/24, 5:31 p.m. All four wheels and tires reported stolen from a vehicle parked at the lot. The larceny occurred between 5:00 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.
- 100 Block of Picadilly Lane 06/25, 12:53 p.m. Dirt bike reported stolen from residence. The incident remains under investigation.
COUNTERFEIT
- Lowe’s, 299 Banks Ford Parkway, 06/24, 1:15 p.m. Two counterfeit $100 bills found on the floor. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- Jason Lane, 06/21, 5:21 a.m. On this date, Deputy Aubrecht responded to reports of an auto accident. The complainant said a Ford Explorer struck her neighbor’s parked vehicle and then stalled in the roadway. Upon arrival, Deputy Aubrecht located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver who was identified as Crystal Durrette, 36, of Fredericksburg. The deputy detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person. The suspect’s eyes were also bloodshot and glassy. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a preliminary breath test was administered. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail for driving under the influence.
