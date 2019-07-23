DUI
- Lindsey Lane and Van Horn Lane, 07/20, 8:25 p.m. On this date, Deputy Ahern responded to a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, he discovered the driver had struck a power pole and rolled his truck. The driver, who was later identified as Tyler Gray, 24, of Stafford was standing outside of the vehicle. He was immediately uncooperative and failed to comply with the deputy’s commands. The suspect was taken into custody and a search warrant for blood was executed. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober and charged with driving under the influence, obstruction of justice, refusal, reckless driving, and failure to obey a stop sign.
VANDALISM
- 400 Block of Garrisonville Road, 07/19, 1:59 p.m. A resident reported discovering damage to her vehicle. Deputies observed a dent on one of the doors and scratches all over the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- ABC Store, 356 Garrisonville Road, 07/21, 11:13 a.m. An employee reported that an unknown suspect stole two bottles of alcohol from the store. The incident remains under investigation.
- 200 Block of Heritage Commons Drive, 07/20, 6:11 a.m. A resident reported that her wallet was stolen from her vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- 400 Block of Windsor Ridge Court, 07/20, 12:24 a.m. A resident reported that his wallet, which contained his driver’s license and several credit/debit cards, was stolen from his vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Onelife Fitness, 315 Garrisonville Road, 07/19, 11:12 a.m. A resident reported that items from his wallet, including his driver’s license, were stolen from his locker at the gym on 07/18 between 10:00 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. The incident remains under investigation.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- PetSmart, 27 South Gateway Drive, 07/19, 7:59 p.m. A caller reported observing a suspicious male subject run into the store and stumble over. He later exited the store and fell asleep on a bench outside. The subject was wearing only shorts and had no shirt or shoes on. The suspect was identified as Keith Lamb, 31, of Commack, NY. Deputies detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. He also had bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech. He was taken into custody for public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
FRAUD
- Nugent Drive, 07/20, 11:42 a.m. A resident reported that a check was stolen from her mailbox and subsequently forged and cashed in the amount of over $6000.00 by an unknown suspect. The incident remains under investigation.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.