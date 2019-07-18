BURGLARY
- I Love Teriyaki, 370 Garrisonville Road, 07/17, 10:13 a.m. On this date, a past occurred breaking and entering at a local restaurant was reported. Upon arrival, the deputy observed signs of forced entry at the rear of the building and a shattered cash register. Approximately $16.00 in change was stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
LARCENY
- 1000 Block of Thomas Jefferson Place, 07/17, 6:01 p.m. A resident reported that the front and rear license plates from his vehicle were stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
- Doswell Drive, 07/17, 5:41 p.m. A resident reported that a license plate from his pickup truck was stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
