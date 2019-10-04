LARCENY
- 500 Block of Apricot Street, 10/3, 6:43 p.m. A resident reported the theft of a license plate from his motorcycle. The incident remains under investigation.
- Cliff Circle, 10/3, 4:43 p.m. A resident reported that several items, including a leaf blower, were stolen from the shed on her property. The incident remains under investigation.
- 200 Block of Norman Road, 10/03, 1:27 p.m. A resident reported items stolen from his garage and basement. The incident remains under investigation.
DUI
- 7-Eleven, 219 Kings Highway, 10/03, 10:48 p.m. On this date, Deputy Fulford responded to reports of a subject passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of the convenience store. Upon arrival, he observed the vehicle parked at a crooked angle. The vehicle had two flat tires and was running. The deputy then approached the vehicle and found the driver unconscious behind the wheel. The deputy tried tapping on the window and shining a flashlight in the window, but the driver did not wake up. He then opened the door and tried to physically wake him, but his efforts were futile. Narcan was then administered and the subject regained consciousness. The driver was identified as Deandre Scott, 29, of Fredericksburg. Field sobriety tests were conducted and a search warrant for blood was executed. The suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on an unsecured bond for driving under the influence and driving suspended.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
